Tokyo area COVID numbers showing signs of rising, health min says -Kyodo

Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, according to Kyodo News, raising questions over whether a state of emergency could be lifted on schedule on March 21.

Tamura said that decision would ultimately be made after hearing the views of experts, Tamura said at a news conference, Kyodo reported.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)