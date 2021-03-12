Tokyo area COVID numbers showing signs of rising, health min says -Kyodo

Tokyo area COVID numbers showing signs of rising, health min says -KyodoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-03-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 06:12 IST
Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, according to Kyodo News, raising questions over whether a state of emergency could be lifted on schedule on March 21.
Tamura said that decision would ultimately be made after hearing the views of experts, Tamura said at a news conference, Kyodo reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Kyodo
- Norihisa Tamura
- Coronavirus
ALSO READ
Japanese WHO expert voices skepticism on China's theory 'virus intruded' into Beijing from abroad
Myanmar police detain Japanese journalist at Yangon protest, colleague says
Myanmar police detain Japanese journalist at protest in Yangon-colleague
Japanese drugstores MatsumotoKiyoshi and CocoKara agree to full merger
Myanmar police detain Japanese journalist at Yangon protest, colleague says