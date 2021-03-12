Left Menu

Tokyo area COVID numbers showing signs of rising, health min says -Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-03-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 06:12 IST
Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, according to Kyodo News, raising questions over whether a state of emergency could be lifted on schedule on March 21.

Tamura said that decision would ultimately be made after hearing the views of experts, Tamura said at a news conference, Kyodo reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

