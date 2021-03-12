Left Menu

Chinese are on march to prove their importance, are taking up vacuum that US created: Albright

And the Chinese are on a march to prove their importance and are taking up the vacuum that we created, former secretary of state Madeline Albright told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.We need to understand that without just going back.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 07:00 IST
Chinese are on march to prove their importance, are taking up vacuum that US created: Albright

A former top American diplomat on Thursday told lawmakers that the Chinese are on a march to prove their importance and are taking up the vacuum that the United States has created.

''What has happened here, we did not pay attention to what was going on. There's no question. And kind of dismissed the fact of what the Chinese were doing. And we have been absent. And the Chinese are on a march to prove their importance and are taking up the vacuum that we created,'' former secretary of state Madeline Albright told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

''We need to understand that without just going back. But we do need to know that we haven't been consistent,'' she said.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, she said that there's no question that China is America's biggest problem. ''They are out there hustling in every single way. I have made very clear that with the Belt and Road policies that they are undertaking, the Chinese must be getting very fat because the belt keeps getting larger and larger,'' Albright said.

''Some of it does have to do with the fact that we have been absent and they are filling a vacuum. So we need to make clear that we need to be back and really do need to make clear in so many ways that we are a leader in restoring and building democracy in other countries,'' she said.

She said that they have to speak out very clearly about what the problems are with the Chinese behaviour and added that it is a complex relationship. ''One has to say that. They are an adversary--there's no question--militarily--in terms of the kinds of things they are doing in the South and East China Sea and threatening Taiwan. They are a competitor in so many different ways in undermining various rules of technology and not stealing international-intellectual property and they are competing with us in so many ways,'' Albright said.

She said there were issues on which the two countries needed to cooperate but the most important thing was to tell the truth and speak out when what they did in Hong Kong was unacceptable.

During her appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Albright said that there is problem with the democracies globally. ''We have just shown the problems that we as the world's oldest democracy have had. We see the problems in India which is the world's largest democracy,'' she said.

During the hearing, Senator Chris Van Hollen expressed concern over the situation in India, Hungry and Turkey about the access to Internet.

''If you look at Turkey, they've also, for example, shut down access to the Internet and social media over time. Right now, in India, the Modi government permanently blocked over 500 accounts of people who were dissenting against the Modi government's handling of the farmer protests and threatened to lock up Twitter and Facebook employees that didn't enforce this decision,'' Hollen said.

''In fact, Twitter, as a result, blocked 500 accounts. So if you could just talk about how we deal with that in the context of this overall framing, because I couldn't agree more with the comment that the Quad, for example, is a really important entity,'' he said.

''We need to pursue that. So how do we pursue those interests and at the same time try and apply some consistency to these issues, like freedom of the Internet and dealing with governments that are using their powers to clamp down on dissent by shutting down dissent on the Internet,'' he asked.

Albright said that she doesn't want to keep doing the kind of thing that the US is thinking about as criticising what happened in the past.

''What has happened here, we did not pay attention to what was going on. There's no question. And kind of dismissed the fact of what the Chinese were doing. And we have been absent. And the Chinese are on a march to prove their importance and are taking up the vacuum that we created,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report - (A)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation, Democrats launched an impeachment investigation and police in the state capital said they...

Soccer-Man Utd's Martial set for hip scan

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will undergo a scan after sustaining a hip injury during Thursdays 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. The ...

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar protests planned as Suu Kyi's lawyer dismisses bribery claims

Myanmar activists pledged to hold more rallies and strikes on Friday, a day after a rights group said security forces killed 12 protesters and as the lawyer of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi ridiculed new bribery allegations against her. T...

Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory

Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Incs factory in Fremont, California, a fire department official said on Thursday.Local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 tweeted httpsbit.ly3rEHWNH a video of smoke coming out of the factory. It was not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021