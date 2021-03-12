Left Menu

Soccer-Ipswich's Judge denies calling referee Drysdale a cheat

Judge disputed Drysdale's version of events and said Ipswich's media team had evidence to back him up.

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge has denied calling referee Darren Drysdale a cheat during a League One game against Northampton Town last month. Drysdale, 49, locked heads with Judge after the Ireland international's appeal for a penalty had been turned down.

Drysdale apologised for the incident and told the FA's Regulatory Commission that he lost his cool when Judge shouted at him and said he was "cheating". Judge disputed Drysdale's version of events and said Ipswich's media team had evidence to back him up.

"I said the incident was over as far as I was concerned when I walked off the pitch and that I wasn't looking for an apology," Alan told the club website, adding that he had not called the referee a cheat. "I don't use that word and I didn't call him a cheat.

"Some people said I should have come out straightaway and explained what I said but I didn't want to do that. I was trying to help Darren ... but I have to make it clear now that I totally dispute what has been said by the referee." The FA on Thursday said Drysdale had been handed a back-dated suspension and was free to officiate again.

