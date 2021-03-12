Left Menu

Mobile seized after Delhi Police approaches Tihar authorities in Ambani bomb scare probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 11:04 IST
Mobile seized after Delhi Police approaches Tihar authorities in Ambani bomb scare probe

A mobile phone suspected to have been used for operating a Telegram channel to claim responsibility for a terror threat has been seized from Tihar Jail, after the Delhi Police's Special Cell approached prison authorities in connection with the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare probe.

This comes a day after a senior Mumbai police official said on Thursday that a Telegram channel through which an organisation named Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed responsibility for placing an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month was ''created in the Tihar'' area of Delhi.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had approached the Tihar Jail administration on Thursday after the new angle emerged, according to official sources.

''Tihar Jail authorities have seized a mobile phone which is suspected to have been used for operating Telegram channel used to claim responsibility for terror acts/ threats,'' the Delhi Police said on Friday.

''Based on information provided by the Special Cell, Tihar Jail authorities have seized a mobile phone from a jail where certain terror convicts are lodged. It is suspected that this phone has been used for operating Telegram channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/ threats,'' said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The officer said further investigation and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile handset and details of the seizure are received from Tihar Jail authorities.

Mumbai Police took the help of a private cyber agency to track the location of the phone on which the Telegram channel was created, the senior Mumbai Police official had said.

During the investigation, the location of the phone was traced near Delhi's Tihar Jail, he added.

A Mahindra Scorpio SUV with gelatin sticks was found parked near ''Antilia'', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, in south Mumbai on February 25.

According to police sources, the Telegram channel was created on February 26 and the message claiming responsibility for placing the vehicle outside Ambani's residence was posted on the Telegram messaging app late in the night on February 27.

The message had also demanded payment in cryptocurrency and mentioned a link to deposit the same.

During the probe, the link was found as ''not available'', due to which the investigators suspected it to be mischievous, the official said.

On February 28, another message from Jaish-ul-Hind surfaced on a social media platform, claiming that the organisation did not have any role in the incident.

The investigation in the case was initially conducted by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai police.

After the mysterious death of Thane-based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV that was later found parked outside Ambani's residence, the probe was transferred to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case related to the recovery of the explosives-laden vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RCC DIVA Foundation celebrates International Women's Day 2021 honouring the defense spouses

Chennai Tamil Nadu, March 12 ANINewsVoir Rajasthan Cosmo Club DIVA Foundation hosted The Great Indian Women fest today at Radisson Blue Temple Bay to commemorate and celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Sanginis Wives of Airforce...

Ant Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny

Chinas Ant Group flagged a set of financial self-discipline rules on Friday amid intense scrutiny on its activities by authorities and the countrys overall tightening of financial technology regulations.The rules, the first of their kind re...

President Biden sets goal of July 4th to 'mark Independence' from coronavirus

US President Joe Biden has announced that all adult Americans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1 under an ambitious plan to get the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, closer to normal by July 4th, Independence Day.In his fi...

India looks forward to greater participation from Japan in PLI scheme: DPIIT secy

With the government announcing a production-linked incentive PLI scheme for 13 key sectors including telecom and automobiles, India is looking forward to greater participation from Japan in the program, a top government official said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021