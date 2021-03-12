Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to Matangini Hazra in Kolkata

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday joined citizens across the country in celebrating 75 years of Independence and paid tribute to revolutionary Matangini Hazra, who participated in the freedom struggle. Pradhan will also accompany Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari when he files his nomination as the party's candidate from Nandigram today for the state assembly elections set to begin on March 27.

Meanwhile, celebrations are also taking place across other parts of the country, including a 'padyatra' that will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 241 miles that will end on April 5, lasting for 25 days, reenacting Gandhiji's historic march to Dandi in South Gujarat in 1930.

In addition to this, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centers under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED have planned various activities to mark the occasion. Matangini Hazra was an Indian revolutionary who participated in the independence movement. She was shot dead by the British police in front of the Tamluk Police Station in 1942. (ANI)

