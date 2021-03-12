Left Menu

Delhi Police directed not to take action against Shubham Kar Chaudhary till March 15

A Delhi Court on Friday directed the Delhi Police not to take any coercive action against climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari till March 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 11:43 IST
Delhi Police directed not to take action against Shubham Kar Chaudhary till March 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Friday directed the Delhi Police not to take any coercive action against climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari till March 15. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of Patiala House Court adjourned the hearing on Chaudhari's anticipatory bail plea till March 15.

Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the Court that the matter of the co-accused is coming up on March 15, where the Court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob. Both of them have been granted interim protection from arrest till March 15 by the Delhi Court. Appearing for Chaudhari, advocate Soutik Banerjee urged the Court to extend Chaudhari's interim protection till then. He also apprised the court that the interim protection granted by the Bombay High Court expires today.

The Public Prosecutor did not oppose the extension of Chaudhari's interim protection from arrest. Shubham Kar Chaudhari, a Climate activist has approached a Delhi Court seeking anticipatory bail in Toolkit documents case related to the farmer protest. Recently, he was granted transit bail by the Goa bench of Bombay High Court.

The Goa Bench had granted him protection from arrest until March 12, so that he could approach a court in Delhi, where an FIR had been registered under IPC Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity), and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana had earlier granted regular bail to climate activist Disha Ravi in the case. The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of a 'toolkit', in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. As per Delhi Police, the toolkit shared by the Swedish climate activist played a major role in turning the '26 January 2021 tractor parade' violent, allegedly leaving a few hundred police personnel injured.

"The toolkit was not created by a handful of activists in India but in collaboration with pro-Khalistani organisations," the Police had said. A Special Cell of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against for creating and spreading the toolkit and to probe 'international conspiracy' to defame the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India child rights body asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums'

An Indian government agency for protecting child rights has asked Netflix Inc to immediately stop streaming its new drama series Bombay Begums after it reviewed complaints around scenes showing children consuming drugs. In a letter to Netfl...

RCC DIVA Foundation celebrates International Women's Day 2021 honouring the defense spouses

Chennai Tamil Nadu, March 12 ANINewsVoir Rajasthan Cosmo Club DIVA Foundation hosted The Great Indian Women fest today at Radisson Blue Temple Bay to commemorate and celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Sanginis Wives of Airforce...

Ant Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny

Chinas Ant Group flagged a set of financial self-discipline rules on Friday amid intense scrutiny on its activities by authorities and the countrys overall tightening of financial technology regulations.The rules, the first of their kind re...

President Biden sets goal of July 4th to 'mark Independence' from coronavirus

US President Joe Biden has announced that all adult Americans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1 under an ambitious plan to get the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, closer to normal by July 4th, Independence Day.In his fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021