Left Menu

Officials associated with govts cannot work as state election commissioners: SC

The Supreme Court Friday held that a person associated or employed with the Centre or the state government cannot work as a state election commissioner, who need to be an independent person.The judgement came on an appeal by the Goa government against the high courts ruling on panchayat polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 11:55 IST
Officials associated with govts cannot work as state election commissioners: SC

The Supreme Court Friday held that a person associated or employed with the Centre or the state government cannot work as a state election commissioner, who need to be an independent person.

The judgement came on an appeal by the Goa government against the high court's ruling on panchayat polls. The bench said election commissioners have to be independent persons and no state can appoint a person who holds any office with the government. A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also directed the Goa state election body to issue the notification for the panchayat polls within 10 days from today and complete the poll process by April 30.

Under the Constitutional mandate, it is the duty of the state to not interfere with the functioning of the state election commission, it held. It took strong note of the fact that Goa government has given its Law Secretary the additional charge of State Election Commissioner.PTI ABA SJK MNL DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India child rights body asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums'

An Indian government agency for protecting child rights has asked Netflix Inc to immediately stop streaming its new drama series Bombay Begums after it reviewed complaints around scenes showing children consuming drugs. In a letter to Netfl...

RCC DIVA Foundation celebrates International Women's Day 2021 honouring the defense spouses

Chennai Tamil Nadu, March 12 ANINewsVoir Rajasthan Cosmo Club DIVA Foundation hosted The Great Indian Women fest today at Radisson Blue Temple Bay to commemorate and celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Sanginis Wives of Airforce...

Ant Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny

Chinas Ant Group flagged a set of financial self-discipline rules on Friday amid intense scrutiny on its activities by authorities and the countrys overall tightening of financial technology regulations.The rules, the first of their kind re...

President Biden sets goal of July 4th to 'mark Independence' from coronavirus

US President Joe Biden has announced that all adult Americans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1 under an ambitious plan to get the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, closer to normal by July 4th, Independence Day.In his fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021