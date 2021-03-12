Left Menu

Bilateral issues brought to regional, intn'l forums diminish chances for direct dialogue: India

Indias Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu said at a UN Security Council briefing that the parochial policies of certain states and their perceived notion of existential threats have contributed to insecurity in many regions. Today, the international order is facing multiple challenges to peace and security.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 11:57 IST
Bilateral issues brought to regional, intn'l forums diminish chances for direct dialogue: India
File photo. Image Credit: Pixabay

The international order is facing multiple challenges to peace and security, India has said, asserting that purely bilateral issues are brought to regional and international forums that diminish the chances for direct and mutual dialogue. India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu said at a UN Security Council briefing that the parochial policies of certain states and their perceived notion of existential threats have contributed to insecurity in many regions.

''Today, the international order is facing multiple challenges to peace and security. The parochial policies of certain states and their perceived notion of existential threats have contributed to insecurity in many regions," he said.

"Purely bilateral issues are being brought to regional and international forums thereby diminishing the chances for direct and mutual dialogue," he said during a Council briefing on the activities of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Wednesday.

Naidu said that peace and security were essential prerequisites for the growth and development of humanity, and the international community has a collective responsibility towards the prevention of conflict and creating conditions for sustaining peace and ensuring security.

India believes that bilateral agreements negotiated between parties concerned provide the basis for a negotiated and peaceful resolution of disputes, he said.

"The commitment to upholding a rules-based international order, underpinned by respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas, and peaceful resolution of disputes remains critical and relevant as well," Naidu said.

While noting the ongoing global counter-terrorism efforts and contribution of the OSCE, he said it is evident from recent lone-wolf attacks in many parts of Europe that terrorists have significantly enhanced their capabilities.

''We need to ensure that our collective resolve to fight terrorism is not weakened," he said.

Naidu told the briefing that the OSCE was among the first regional organizations to strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001.

He stressed that the OSCE had an important role to play in the continued fight against terrorism and other new and emerging threats.

Naidu referred to the eight-point action plan on counter-terrorism proposed by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in January in an address to the Council.

He said the action plan also merits serious consideration of the OSCE. The action-plan included the need to summon up the political will to combat terrorism, no double standards in the battle against terrorism, and reforming the working methods of the Committees dealing with Sanctions and Counter-Terrorism and need to enlist and delist individuals and entities under the UN sanctions regimes objectively.

Naidu noted that challenges confronting the OSCE community come from different sources, including not only potential challenges to sovereignty but threats to peace from ethnic tensions and violent separatism within States.

"The OSCE, as the largest regional security organization, is also addressing some of the toughest transnational threats that its membership faces, such as weapons proliferation, terrorism, cybersecurity, migration, environmental damage, and drug trafficking," he said.

Naidu added that despite these challenges, the OSCE has "broken new ground" in developing effective tools for conflict prevention, peacebuilding, crisis management, and post-conflict rehabilitation to address these risks and threats to security.

He underlined that India supports active engagement between the UN and OSCE based on the Framework for Cooperation and Coordination signed in 1993 and line with the Charter of the UN.

Naidu added that as Sweden takes on the OSCE Chair, India welcomes Stockholm's strong focus to further the agenda for women, peace, and security during its Chairship.

"We believe that the inclusion and meaningful participation of women is vital for the successful prevention and mitigation of conflicts, as well as for consolidating peace," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India child rights body asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums'

An Indian government agency for protecting child rights has asked Netflix Inc to immediately stop streaming its new drama series Bombay Begums after it reviewed complaints around scenes showing children consuming drugs. In a letter to Netfl...

RCC DIVA Foundation celebrates International Women's Day 2021 honouring the defense spouses

Chennai Tamil Nadu, March 12 ANINewsVoir Rajasthan Cosmo Club DIVA Foundation hosted The Great Indian Women fest today at Radisson Blue Temple Bay to commemorate and celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Sanginis Wives of Airforce...

Ant Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny

Chinas Ant Group flagged a set of financial self-discipline rules on Friday amid intense scrutiny on its activities by authorities and the countrys overall tightening of financial technology regulations.The rules, the first of their kind re...

President Biden sets goal of July 4th to 'mark Independence' from coronavirus

US President Joe Biden has announced that all adult Americans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1 under an ambitious plan to get the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, closer to normal by July 4th, Independence Day.In his fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021