Left Menu

4-year-old raped by stepfather

They demanded action against the accused. Soon after, police arrested the accused, whom the girls mother had married two years ago. She is her daughter from the first marriage.According to police, the girls mother had left her with her stepfather during the lockdown.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:17 IST
4-year-old raped by stepfather

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 50-year-old stepfather in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday evening, Ratanpuri Station House Officer (SHO) Vindhyachal Tiwari said.

Police have registered a case of rape based on the complaint of the girl's uncle and arrested her stepfather, the SHO said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's uncle, the accused took her to a nearby field and raped her.

Several villagers gathered outside the house of the accused as the information about the incident spread. They demanded action against the accused. Soon after, police arrested the accused, whom the girl's mother had married two years ago. She is her daughter from the first marriage.

According to police, the girl's mother had left her with her stepfather during the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India child rights body asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums'

An Indian government agency for protecting child rights has asked Netflix Inc to immediately stop streaming its new drama series Bombay Begums after it reviewed complaints around scenes showing children consuming drugs. In a letter to Netfl...

RCC DIVA Foundation celebrates International Women's Day 2021 honouring the defense spouses

Chennai Tamil Nadu, March 12 ANINewsVoir Rajasthan Cosmo Club DIVA Foundation hosted The Great Indian Women fest today at Radisson Blue Temple Bay to commemorate and celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Sanginis Wives of Airforce...

Ant Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny

Chinas Ant Group flagged a set of financial self-discipline rules on Friday amid intense scrutiny on its activities by authorities and the countrys overall tightening of financial technology regulations.The rules, the first of their kind re...

President Biden sets goal of July 4th to 'mark Independence' from coronavirus

US President Joe Biden has announced that all adult Americans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1 under an ambitious plan to get the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, closer to normal by July 4th, Independence Day.In his fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021