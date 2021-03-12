Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:18 IST
Two poll observers arrive in West Bengal district to oversee preparedness

Two special observers for the West Bengal assembly elections arrived in Purba Medinipur district on Friday to oversee the preparedness in several districts, a senior official said.

Special Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey are scheduled to hold meetings with district magistrates, SPs, polling officials of Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts, he said.

''Following the incident in which (CM) Mamata (Banerjee) was injured, we have to be extra cautious. Several VVIPs like the PM, home minister and others are slated to visit these districts for campaigning ahead of the polls, and we need to be vigilant and be on our feet,'' the official told PTI.

Banerjee suffered injuries on Wednesday after she was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants while canvassing in Nandigram constituency.

