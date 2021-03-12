Left Menu

Mansukh Hiren death case: ATS Maharashtra recreate crime scene

As part of the investigation in the Mansukh Hiren death case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday evening recreated the crime scene.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:28 IST
Mansukh Hiren. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

As part of the investigation in the Mansukh Hiren death case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday evening recreated the crime scene. According to an ATS officer, a dummy of Hiren's body was thrown into the creek where his body was found on March 5.

The case pertains to an abandoned vehicle carrying unassembled explosive materials found at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The owner of the vehicle, Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district last Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating this case as a murder case.

Soon after, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case. Earlier this week, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded the arrest of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who was the Investigative Officer in the Antilia bomb scare case at the beginning of the probe, before he was replaced by an ACP-level officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

