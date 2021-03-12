Left Menu

Undertrial prisoner, accused of raping minor, commits suicide in UP jail: Police

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:47 IST
Undertrial prisoner, accused of raping minor, commits suicide in UP jail: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 50-year-old prisoner, accused of raping a minor, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Rigali Jail here in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

''On Thursday night, undertrial prisoner Santosh Shukla (50) committed suicide by hanging himself with the help of a scarf in the barrack toilet. The jail administration reported the matter on Friday,'' Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said.

''Shukla was a resident of Chhibon village in the Mau police station area and was sent to jail last month for raping a minor girl,'' he added.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the SP said, adding that the reason behind the extreme step taken by the prisoner was not immediately known and the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google Maps' new feature will allow users to draw, rename missing roads

Tech giant Google will finally be updating its map editing experience in order to allow users to add missing roads and realign, rename or delete incorrect ones. According to The Verge, the new experience dubbed as drawing will be similar to...

Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actors spokesperson said on Friday. Bajpayees spokesperson said the actor, who had commenced shooting for Kanu Behl-directed Despatch l...

Haryana govt presents Rs 1.55 lakh cr budget with focus on health, agriculture

The Haryana government on Friday presented a Rs 1.55 lakh crore budget for the 2021-22 fiscal, with health, agriculture and infrastructure identified as key priority areas.Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance depar...

Turkey says it plans to host Afghan peace talks in April - state media

Turkey is planning to host a round of Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Friday, adding Ankara would appoint an Afghanistan special e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021