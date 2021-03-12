Case filed after woman alleges she was raped in 2018

An FIR has been lodged after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by a youth around two and half years ago after being given intoxicants, police said on Friday.

The case was filed at Talbehat Kotwali on Thursday against Ajaypal Singh Yadav alias Guddu, who also allegedly blackmailed the complainant using a video of the incident, they said.

The woman, a government employee, has accused Yadav of raping her for the first time in September 2018. She also alleged that he raped her on several occasions since then by threatening to make the video viral on social media, Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Verma said.

The SHO also said they might have had an affair.

The accused has not been arrested, he said, adding the woman was sent for medical examination and the case is being investigated.

