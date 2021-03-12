China Jan-Feb FDI up 31.5% y/y in yuan terms -commerce ministry

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in January-February jumped 31.5% to 176.76 billion yuan ($27.21 billion) compared with a year earlier, China's commerce ministry said on Friday.

The data comes amid a low base last year when FDI into China fell 8.6% as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

($1 = 6.4964 Chinese yuan)

Also Read: US senators introduce legislation to address impacts of China's intimidation strategies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)