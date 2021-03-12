China Jan-Feb FDI up 31.5% y/y in yuan terms -commerce ministry

China Jan-Feb FDI up 31.5% y/y in yuan terms -commerce ministryReuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:07 IST
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in January-February jumped 31.5% to 176.76 billion yuan ($27.21 billion) compared with a year earlier, China's commerce ministry said on Friday.
The data comes amid a low base last year when FDI into China fell 8.6% as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
($1 = 6.4964 Chinese yuan)
