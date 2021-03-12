Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION BOM8 GJ-CELEBRATIONS-LD MODI PM launches 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', flags off Dandi march Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

DEL7 TMC-EC-MAMATA Six-member TMC delegation to meet EC in Delhi on Friday over 'attack' on Mamata New Delhi: A six-member parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Friday over concerns following the alleged attack on TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the party sources said.

DEL13 CBI-COAL CBI summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's brother-in-law in illegal coal-mining case New Delhi: The CBI has summoned the brother-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on March 15 in connection with an illegal coal-mining case, officials said on Friday.

DEL15 UKD BJP BJP appoints Madan Kaushik its Uttarakhand unit chief New Delhi: The BJP on Friday appointed MLA Madan Kaushik as its Uttarakhand state president, replacing Banshidhar Bhagat who may be inducted as a minister in the government headed by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. DEL12 DL-AMBANI-VEHICLE-PROBE Mobile seized after Delhi Police approaches Tihar authorities in Ambani bomb scare probe New Delhi: A mobile phone suspected to have been used for operating a Telegram channel to claim responsibility for a terror threat has been seized from Tihar Jail, after the Delhi Police's Special Cell approached prison authorities in connection with the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare probe.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES Spike in daily COVID-19 cases, India registers 23,285 new infections New Delhi: India recorded 23,285 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around 78 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,13,08,846, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

BOM4 MH-MPSC-EXAM Postponed MPSC exam to be held on March 21 Mumbai: The preliminary examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), which was earlier scheduled for coming Sunday, will now be held on March 21, the commission announced on Friday.

CAL2 WB-MAMATA-HEALTH CONDITION Mamata stable, responding well to treatment Kolkata: The health condition of West Bengal Chief MInister Mamata Banerjee, who is nursing injuries suffered during poll campaigning at Nandigram, is stable and her improvement is satisfactory, doctors said on Friday.

MDS3 TN-POLLS-DMK-CANDIDATES DMK releases list of candidates for April 6 TN polls, Stalin to fight from Kolathur, son to make debut Chennai: DMK President M K Stalin will try his luck once again from Kolathur constituency in the city for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment in the metropolis.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-CBI SC seeks Centre's response on plea for appointment of regular CBI director New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking direction for appointment of a regular CBI director. LGD2 SC-GOA-POLLS Officials associated with govts cannot work as state election commissioners: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday held that a person associated or employed with the Centre or the state government cannot work as a state election commissioner, who need to be an independent person.

LGD1 DL COURT-TOOLKIT Toolkit case: Delhi court extends protection from arrest granted to another activist New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended by three days the interim protection from arrest granted to climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari, a co-accused along with Disha Ravi and others in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a ''toolkit'' on social media related to the farmers' protest. BUSINES DEL2 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rallies over 500 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 15,300 Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in opening trade on Friday, buoyed by gains in financial and IT stocks amid positive global cues.

FOREIGN FGN15 US-BIDEN-2NDLD ADDRESS President Biden sets goal of July 4th to 'mark Independence' from coronavirus Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced that all adult Americans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1 under an ambitious plan to get the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, closer to normal by July 4th, Independence Day. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 UN-INDIA-DIALOGUE Bilateral issues brought to regional, intn'l forums diminish chances for direct dialogue: India United Nations: The international order is facing multiple challenges to peace and security, India has said, asserting that purely bilateral issues are brought to regional and international forums that diminish the chances for direct and mutual dialogue. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 US-BIDEN-ASIAN-AMERICANS It's un-American and must stop': Biden addresses growing attacks on Asian Americans Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that the ''vicious'' hate crimes against Asian Americans in the country amidst the pandemic was ''un-American'' and it must stop. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-CHINA-UIGHUR MUSLIMS 'US will directly raise with China issue of genocide against Uighur Muslims' Washington: The United States will directly raise with China the issue of genocide against Uighur Muslims, the Biden Administration said on Thursday. By Lalit K Jha.

