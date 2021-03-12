Left Menu

Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnap students -police

Reuters | Kaduna | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:32 IST
Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnap students -police

Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnapped a number of students from a college late on Thursday, a police spokesman and a state government official said on Friday.

Kaduna police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said the attack took place at a college specialising in forestry. "We are yet to ascertain the number of the victims kidnapped," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spotify adds support for 36 new languages on mobile; includes Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi

Last month, Spotify, the worlds most popular audio streaming subscription service, announced that the service would soon become available in 36 new languages and now the company has started rolling out the support for new languages on its m...

Keen to discuss COVID-19, challenges in Indo-Pacific at ‘historic’ Quad meeting: Aus PM Morrison

Terming as historic his first-ever Quad meeting with leaders from the US, India and Japan, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that he was keen to discuss with close friends the issues of COVID-19 and security and mariti...

Google Maps' new feature will allow users to draw, rename missing roads

Tech giant Google will finally be updating its map editing experience in order to allow users to add missing roads and realign, rename or delete incorrect ones. According to The Verge, the new experience dubbed as drawing will be similar to...

Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actors spokesperson said on Friday. Bajpayees spokesperson said the actor, who had commenced shooting for Kanu Behl-directed Despatch l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021