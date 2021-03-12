Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnap students -police

Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnapped a number of students from a college late on Thursday, a police spokesman and a state government official said on Friday.

Kaduna police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said the attack took place at a college specialising in forestry. "We are yet to ascertain the number of the victims kidnapped," he said.

