Left Menu

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April.Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea.The meeting is also likely to touch on Chinas escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas, which have become a growing concern for Tokyo and Washington.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:39 IST
Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japan's government announced Friday that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will travel to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with since he took office in January. The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April.

Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea.

The meeting is also likely to touch on China's escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas, which have become a growing concern for Tokyo and Washington. "We hope to further strengthen our bilateral relations including the Japan-US alliance and to confirm our close cooperation toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kato said. "It would be a good opportunity for us to show the rest of the world the close unity of the Japan-US alliance and the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region." China has built and militarised manmade islands in the South China Sea and is pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea's key fisheries and waterways. Japan is concerned about China's claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea. China has denied it is expansionist and said it is only defending its territorial rights.

Kato said officials are finalizing details of Suga's trip.

The prime minister and all 80-90 accompanying staff will receive two doses of a coronavirus vaccine before the trip, Kato said, noting that Biden and all the White House staff they will meet have already been vaccinated.

Suga has had online talks with Biden and on Friday was to join a virtual summit of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US, a group known as "the Quad'' that shares concerns about China's growing economic and military might.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spotify adds support for 36 new languages on mobile; includes Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi

Last month, Spotify, the worlds most popular audio streaming subscription service, announced that the service would soon become available in 36 new languages and now the company has started rolling out the support for new languages on its m...

Keen to discuss COVID-19, challenges in Indo-Pacific at ‘historic’ Quad meeting: Aus PM Morrison

Terming as historic his first-ever Quad meeting with leaders from the US, India and Japan, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that he was keen to discuss with close friends the issues of COVID-19 and security and mariti...

Google Maps' new feature will allow users to draw, rename missing roads

Tech giant Google will finally be updating its map editing experience in order to allow users to add missing roads and realign, rename or delete incorrect ones. According to The Verge, the new experience dubbed as drawing will be similar to...

Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actors spokesperson said on Friday. Bajpayees spokesperson said the actor, who had commenced shooting for Kanu Behl-directed Despatch l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021