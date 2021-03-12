Left Menu

Two held for duping job seekers

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:48 IST
Two members of a gang were arrested for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of providing them government jobs, police said on Friday.

The accused, Devendra Shukla and Awadhesh Mishra, were arrested in a joint operation taken up by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Bahraich, surveillance cell and Kotwali Dehat police, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

An FIR in this connection was lodged at Kotwali Dehat police station by two youths from Balrampur and Shravasti.

The arrests were made when the two accused were travelling from Lucknow to Bahraich, the officer said, adding a third accused -- Ali Hussain -- managed to flee.

A car, some fake appointment letters, four seals, a laptop and a receipt book were recovered from their possession, police said.

The gang had announced that their company 'Ma Pateshwari Construction and Security Service' had got a tender from the government for recruiting people for various posts like security guard, supervisor, clerk and peon at Kasturba Girls Schools and National Rural Health Mission (NRHM).

They collected payment varying from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,00,000, depending on the position a candidate applied for.

The SP said the gang was on the radar of police for some time.

