SC issues notice to Home, Law and Culture Ministries on plea challenging validity of places of Worship Act
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Home Ministry, Law and Culture Ministry after hearing the PIL filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay challenging the validity of places of Worship Act.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:59 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Home Ministry, Law and Culture Ministry after hearing the PIL filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay challenging the validity of places of Worship Act. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde issued notice to the respondents -- Home Ministry, Law and Culture Ministry -- on hearing the petition filed by Upadhayay.
"We issue notice," the CJI led bench said today. The petitioner, Upadhyay, in his petition, stated that the Act takes away rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs to reclaim their places of worship through Courts and legalize illegal acts of invaders.
He sought appropriate orders and directions from the Supreme Court on the issue. Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Vikas Singh and Senior Apex Court lawyer, Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for the petitioner, Upadhayay, in the matter before the Apex Court. (ANI)
