Left Menu

SC issues notice to Home, Law and Culture Ministries on plea challenging validity of places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Home Ministry, Law and Culture Ministry after hearing the PIL filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay challenging the validity of places of Worship Act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:59 IST
SC issues notice to Home, Law and Culture Ministries on plea challenging validity of places of Worship Act
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Home Ministry, Law and Culture Ministry after hearing the PIL filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay challenging the validity of places of Worship Act. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde issued notice to the respondents -- Home Ministry, Law and Culture Ministry -- on hearing the petition filed by Upadhayay.

"We issue notice," the CJI led bench said today. The petitioner, Upadhyay, in his petition, stated that the Act takes away rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs to reclaim their places of worship through Courts and legalize illegal acts of invaders.

He sought appropriate orders and directions from the Supreme Court on the issue. Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Vikas Singh and Senior Apex Court lawyer, Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for the petitioner, Upadhayay, in the matter before the Apex Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC leaders cite tweet, remarks made by BJP leaders against Mamata Banerjee to EC to highlight ''conspiracy'' to hurt West Bengal CM.

TMC leaders cite tweet, remarks made by BJP leaders against Mamata Banerjee to EC to highlight conspiracy to hurt West Bengal CM....

Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rise in COVID-19 cases

Considering the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtras Pune district has directed schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31 and curtailed the operating time for hotels and restaurants.According to the new...

Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnap students -police

Gunmen in Nigerias northwestern Kaduna state kidnapped a number of students from a college late on Thursday, a police spokesman and a state government official said on Friday, in the fourth mass school abduction since December. The Federal ...

Spotify adds support for 36 new languages on mobile; includes Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi

Last month, Spotify, the worlds most popular audio streaming subscription service, announced that the service would soon become available in 36 new languages and now the company has started rolling out the support for new languages on its m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021