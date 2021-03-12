Moscow would retaliate if U.S. deployed missiles in Japan -Ifax cites foreign ministry

Moscow would retaliate if U.S. deployed missiles in Japan -Ifax cites foreign ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:02 IST
Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said Moscow would retaliate should the United States deploy ground-based missiles in Japan, the Interfax news agency reported.
