Armenia to hold military drills from March 16-20-RIA cites defence ministry

Armenia to hold military drills from March 16-20-RIA cites defence ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:20 IST
Armenia's defense ministry on Friday said military exercises involving 7,500 troops would be held in Armenia on March 16-20, the RIA news agency reported.
The ministry said the goal of the exercise was, among other things, to test the combat readiness of troops.
