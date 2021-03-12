Armenia to hold military drills from March 16-20-RIA cites defence ministry

Armenia's defense ministry on Friday said military exercises involving 7,500 troops would be held in Armenia on March 16-20, the RIA news agency reported.

The ministry said the goal of the exercise was, among other things, to test the combat readiness of troops.

