Woman foils man's bid to break open ATM, accused held

An alert woman foiled a man's attempt to break open an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a bank in Maharashtra's Palghar district, following which the accused was arrested, a police official said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Valiv locality in Vasai early on Thursday, he said.

''Around 3 am, the 26-year-old woman spotted the man tampering with the ATM. She immediately downed the shutter of the kiosk and called the police,'' the official of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

The police rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused, identified as Salim Mansuri, he said.

He has been booked under IPC sections 379 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and others, he added.

