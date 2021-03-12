Left Menu

Israel, Greece, Cyprus hold naval drill as they deepen ties

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:28 IST
Israel, Greece, Cyprus hold naval drill as they deepen ties

The Israeli military said Friday that it has conducted a joint naval exercise with Greece and Cyprus, in the latest sign of increased cooperation among three countries that increasingly view Turkey as a rival in the Mediterranean Sea.

It said the “Noble Dina” exercise, which was led by Israel and also included France, covered “anti-submarine procedures, search and rescue scenarios, and a scenario simulating battle between ships.” The exercise was concluded on Thursday.

“Over the past week, the Navy led a large-scale exercise in which it implemented capabilities in underwater warfare, search and rescue, convoy escort and surface combat,'' Rear Admiral Eyal Harel, the head of Israeli naval operations, said.

“These exercises are of paramount importance in strengthening the Navy's connection with foreign fleets who share common interests,” he added.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus have taken a number of steps in recent months to cement ties, including advancing plans to build a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable and a 1,900-kilometer (1,300-mile) undersea gas pipeline. The three countries' defense ministers met in November and agreed to increase military cooperation.

Greece and Cyprus are embroiled in a dispute with Turkey, which has sent gas prospecting vessels into waters claimed by Greece and drilling ships into an area where Cyprus claims exclusive rights. The tension brought NATO allies Greece and Turkey close to open conflict last year, but tensions have eased since then.

Israel and Turkey were once close allies but had a major falling-out in 2010, when 10 Turkish citizens were killed by Israeli forces as a Turkish-led flotilla tried to break Israel's blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The two countries agreed to a US-brokered reconciliation agreement in 2016, but ties broke down two years later over a US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan portrays himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause and has provided political support to Hamas, the Islamic militant group that seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. A number of Hamas leaders are based in Turkey, and Erdogan met with the group's top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in December 2019.

Israel and Western countries view Hamas as a terrorist group. Turkey considers it a legitimate political actor because it won Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006, and denies providing any aid to the group's armed wing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AGC Networks to acquire stake in Z Services HQ DMCC for $3.94 mln

AGC Networks on Friday said its subsidiary - Black Box Holdings - will acquire a majority stake in Z Services HQ DMCC for about USD 3.94 million around Rs 28.6 crore.Black Box Holdings Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGC Network...

Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer

Japan will not take part in Chinas offer accepted by the International Olympic Committee to provide vaccines for participants in the postponed Tokyo Games and next years Beijing Winter Games.Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday th...

Indian men's hockey core probable group to report for camp on Saturday

After a memorable outing in Europe where the Indian mens team played against Germany and Great Britain, the 33-member core probable group will return to the national coaching camp in SAI Centre, Bengaluru starting Saturday. The 18-day camp ...

Over 28 000 applications submitted to ECD relief fund

A total of 28 283 applications, which translates to 125 407 staff members in the Early Childhood Development ECD, have been submitted to the Department of Social Development for the ECD Employment Stimulus Relief Fund ECD-ESRF.This follows ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021