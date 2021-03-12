Police bust rave in Telangana, 90 youngsters taken into custody

As many as 90 youngsters were taken into custody on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after the Bhongir Zone Police busted a rave at a farmhouse in the Sanstha Narayanpur area here.

As per the police, the bust, carried out in a joint operation with a Special Operation Team, Rachakonda, resulted in the seizure of banned drugs, liquor, 60 bikes and 14 cars.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

