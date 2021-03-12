Maharashtra Public Service Commission to be held on March 21

Maharashtra [India], March 12 ( ANI): Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) prelim examination which was postponed on Thursday, will now be held on March 21, a new circular stated on Friday. Earlier, the examination was scheduled for March 14 and was postponed considering the COVID-19 situation across Maharashtra.

However, the state witnessed protests after the announcement of the MPSC exam postponed. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had yesterday announced that a new date will be declared soon. The new date has been declared for the examination today. The new circular also clarified that the other exams of MPSC which are scheduled on March 27 and April 11 will be held on the scheduled date and time only.

Meanwhile, many locations of Maharashtra feared to be lockdown due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. The streets of Aurangabad wore a deserted look on the first day of night curfew (9 pm-6 am).

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state. As per official data, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,66,374. There are 1,06,070 active cases in the state. (ANI)

