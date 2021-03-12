EC's removal of DGP, 'attack' on Mamata suggests worsening law, order in WB: Saugata Roy

The removal of senior police officers and the subsequent attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggests the deterioration of law and order in West Bengal, said Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Friday. "Two big officers - the Director-General of Police and the Additional Director General of Law and Order were removed by the Election Commission. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders used to say 'When Mamata goes to Nandigram, she will be taught a lesson," he told ANI.

"Connecting these things to the attack suggests a worsening law and order situation worsening in the state," he added. Roy further alleged a 'conspiracy' behind the incidents and demanded a thorough inquiry by the Election Commission.

"We see a conspiracy behind. I am not taking any party's name, it will be revealed whenever the matter is probed. We expect a neutral inquiry by the Election Commission," the TMC MP said. Earlier on Thursday, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint at the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".

"The ECI unilaterally removing the DGP, the SP, and the District Police (who report to the new DGP) being absent at the time of the brazen attack on Mamata Banerjee. The attack is a deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of our Chairperson. We call for an immediate investigation into the same," the complaint said. This episode comes days after Banerjee claimed that she was pushed and subsequently injured by a few unidentified people during her two-day visit to Nandigram. She was later brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital.

According to the report of her initial medical examination, Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm, and neck. It comes ahead of the elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly that is set to take place in eight phases starting from March 27.

The final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

