Left Menu

EC's removal of DGP, 'attack' on Mamata suggests worsening law, order in WB: Saugata Roy

The removal of senior police officers and the subsequent attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggests the deterioration of law and order in West Bengal, said Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:47 IST
EC's removal of DGP, 'attack' on Mamata suggests worsening law, order in WB: Saugata Roy
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The removal of senior police officers and the subsequent attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggests the deterioration of law and order in West Bengal, said Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Friday. "Two big officers - the Director-General of Police and the Additional Director General of Law and Order were removed by the Election Commission. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders used to say 'When Mamata goes to Nandigram, she will be taught a lesson," he told ANI.

"Connecting these things to the attack suggests a worsening law and order situation worsening in the state," he added. Roy further alleged a 'conspiracy' behind the incidents and demanded a thorough inquiry by the Election Commission.

"We see a conspiracy behind. I am not taking any party's name, it will be revealed whenever the matter is probed. We expect a neutral inquiry by the Election Commission," the TMC MP said. Earlier on Thursday, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint at the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".

"The ECI unilaterally removing the DGP, the SP, and the District Police (who report to the new DGP) being absent at the time of the brazen attack on Mamata Banerjee. The attack is a deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of our Chairperson. We call for an immediate investigation into the same," the complaint said. This episode comes days after Banerjee claimed that she was pushed and subsequently injured by a few unidentified people during her two-day visit to Nandigram. She was later brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital.

According to the report of her initial medical examination, Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm, and neck. It comes ahead of the elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly that is set to take place in eight phases starting from March 27.

The final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AGC Networks to acquire stake in Z Services HQ DMCC for $3.94 mln

AGC Networks on Friday said its subsidiary - Black Box Holdings - will acquire a majority stake in Z Services HQ DMCC for about USD 3.94 million around Rs 28.6 crore.Black Box Holdings Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGC Network...

Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer

Japan will not take part in Chinas offer accepted by the International Olympic Committee to provide vaccines for participants in the postponed Tokyo Games and next years Beijing Winter Games.Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday th...

Indian men's hockey core probable group to report for camp on Saturday

After a memorable outing in Europe where the Indian mens team played against Germany and Great Britain, the 33-member core probable group will return to the national coaching camp in SAI Centre, Bengaluru starting Saturday. The 18-day camp ...

Over 28 000 applications submitted to ECD relief fund

A total of 28 283 applications, which translates to 125 407 staff members in the Early Childhood Development ECD, have been submitted to the Department of Social Development for the ECD Employment Stimulus Relief Fund ECD-ESRF.This follows ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021