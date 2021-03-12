Left Menu

Implead transgender associations in connection to providing equal opportunity to transgenders: SC

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the petitioner-cum-lawyer, Reepak Kansal, to implead the transgender associations within two weeks in connection with his petition seeking direction to the Centre to give equal opportunity in employment to transgenders and implement all measures to ensure non-discrimination against them in any matter relating to employment and related issue. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, today directed the petitioner, also a lawyer, Reepak Kansal, to implead transgender associations within two weeks.

"You (Petitioner-cum-lawyer, Reepak Kansal) make an application," the CJI Bobde led bench said. The petitioner, Reepak Kansal had filed the petition before the Top Court seeking appropriate directions and or orders to the Central government to give equal opportunity in employment to transgenders and implement all measures to ensure non-discrimination against them in any matter relating to employment and related issue.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the Central Government to give the transgender/ third gender an equal opportunity for participating in the examination for recruitment to the Post of Intelligence Bureau, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Grade- II Executive. The petitioner also sought a direction to the respondent, Central Government to treat transgender "as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and extend all kinds of reservations in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

