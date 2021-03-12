Left Menu

Newspaper: China to soon try 2 Canadians on spying charges

A Communist Party newspaper says China will soon begin trials for two Canadians who were arrested two years ago in apparent retaliation for Canadas detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:57 IST
Newspaper: China to soon try 2 Canadians on spying charges

A Communist Party newspaper says China will soon begin trials for two Canadians who were arrested two years ago in apparent retaliation for Canada's detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies. The Global Times said Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor “will soon be tried'' after they were charged with “crimes undermining China's national security” in June 2020.

Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Spavor, an entrepreneur, were arrested in December 2018, days after Meng Wanzhou was detained at Vancouver airport. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. China has revealed few details of the charges against the two, and Canadian diplomats allowed occasional visits have said little other than to call for them to be released.

The Global Times said Kovrig was “accused of having used an ordinary passport and business visa to enter China to steal sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017, while Spavor was accused of being a key source of intelligence for Kovrig.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said he had no additional details, but that China had “fully protected all the legal rights of the people concerned,'' including allowing Canadian diplomats to visit the two. Meng, who remains free on bail in Vancouver, is also the daughter of the founder of Huawei, which China's government has promoted around the world as one of its national champions. Her arrest enraged Beijing, which sees the U.S. case as a political move designed to prevent China's rise, and it sent China-Canada relations into a tailspin. China has also retaliated by placing restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including canola oil seed, and handed death sentences to four Canadians convicted of drug smuggling. Beijing has repeatedly demanded Meng's immediate, unconditional release as her case winds its way through the Canadian legal system. The Communist Party newspaper's report late Thursday gave no details of the timing or location of the proceedings again Kovrig and Spavor and cited a “source close to the matter” whom it did not further identify. Hearings have been delayed because of COVID-19 prevention measures but the court will “push forward the trial soon,'' the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Freelance jobs grew 22 pc between Jan 2019 and 2021: Indeed

Online job site Indeed said on Friday it analysed the freelance job market in India between January 2019 and 2021 showing 22 per cent jump in hiring during January as compared to the same month in 2019. As the pandemic disrupted the job mar...

Clean environment basic right of citizens, plea of non-availability of funds cannot be excuse: NGT

A clean environment is a basic right of citizens and the plea of non-availability of funds cannot be an excuse for not ensuring it, the National Green Tribunal NGT has said while rapping the Uttarakhand government over waste disposal dump y...

Toni Collette set to make feature directorial debut with 'Writers and Lovers'

Oscar-nominated actor Toni Collette will make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Lily Kings best-selling novel Writers and Lovers. As per Variety, Topic Studios will back the upcoming project. Collette will write the screen...

FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany

FIFA said it gave formal approval Friday for Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala to switch his national eligibility to Germany from England. The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 Wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021