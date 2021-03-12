Elderly woman killed in fire at building housing godown

Elderly woman killed in fire at building housing godownPTI | Sambhal | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:58 IST
A 65-year-old woman was killed and goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out at a godown in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district in the early hours of Friday, police said.
The incident took place in the New Market area in Bahjoi town, they said.
The godown belongs to Anurag Varshney, who trades in aluminum doors and other material, Circle Officer (CO) Ashok Kumar said.
The fire broke out at the warehouse early in the morning and spread to the second floor of the building, where Varshney's family lives. His mother Saroj Devi suffered serious burns and died, the CO said.
The fire might have been caused by a short circuit, the official said, adding the flames have been controlled.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
