AstraZeneca cuts COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Poland - minister

AstraZeneca will reduce the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Poland by 550,000 in March, the prime minister's top aide Michal Dworaczyk said on Friday.

As in other European Union countries, Poland's vaccination program has been hampered by delays in deliveries from producers. The country of 38 million has administered over 4 million shots of vaccine.

