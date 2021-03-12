Left Menu

SC refuses plea for probe into alleged corruption in land lease of pvt hospital in Bhillai

Amit Chandraker is related to Chandulal Chandrakar who represented Durg seat in the parliament from 1970 to 1991 and was among the first to raise the demand of separate state of Chhattisgarh.The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, had also sought probe by Serious Fraud Investigation Office and contended that as per the terms of the lease deed, it was not allowed to mortgage the same to take loan from the Bank, however, the corporation and the bank officials took fresh loan and siphoned off money.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:32 IST
SC refuses plea for probe into alleged corruption in land lease of pvt hospital in Bhillai

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to CBI to investigate the alleged corruption with regard to land lease of the properties of private hospital in Bhillai in Chhattisgarh.

A bench of Justices Navin Sinha and Krishna Murari granted liberty to the petitioner Amit Chandraker to withdraw the plea and approach High Court.

The matter was then dismissed as withdrawn. The plea had sought probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy and financial fraud of government leased land with regard to Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital Private Limited. Amit Chandraker is related to Chandulal Chandrakar who represented Durg seat in the parliament from 1970 to 1991 and was among the first to raise the demand of separate state of Chhattisgarh.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, had also sought probe by Serious Fraud Investigation Office and contended that as per the terms of the lease deed, it was not allowed to mortgage the same to take loan from the Bank, however, the corporation and the bank officials took fresh loan and siphoned off money. 'Petitioner filed a representation to the concerned authority to act in accordance with the law against the corruption in Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital Private Limited in collusion with Municipal Corporation, Bhilai, as it has not taken any steps against the management of M/s Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital Private Limited (CCMH), who have violated the terms of the lease. It is submitted that the concerned authorities have not taken any action,' the plea had alleged.

The petition had stated that as per the lease deed, the land cannot be sold and cannot be transferred, however, under suspicious circumstances, the bank initiated e-auction of the whole project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, corruption from India

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, corruption, and other social evils like gender discrimination as part of building an economically stronger India. He said that it woul...

Journalists' group: 65 media workers killed in 2020

A total of 65 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2020 while doing their jobs, according to the International Federation of Journalists.That is 17 more than in 2019, and the death toll is around the same level as in the 1...

Bring back 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India, hang him: Hindu Sena

A group of people claiming to be members of the Hindu Sena held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday demanding that 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim be brought back to India and hanged.The protest started around 12.30 pm and ar...

Freelance jobs grew 22 pc between Jan 2019 and 2021: Indeed

Online job site Indeed said on Friday it analysed the freelance job market in India between January 2019 and 2021 showing 22 per cent jump in hiring during January as compared to the same month in 2019. As the pandemic disrupted the job mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021