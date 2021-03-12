Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Sofia | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:34 IST
Bulgaria on Friday halted inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine until the European Medicines Agency sends a written statement dispelling all doubts about the vaccine's safety, the government said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Medicines Agency
- Bulgaria
- AstraZeneca