Left Menu

Gurdeep Singh takes oath as Pakistan Senator

Singh hails from Swat district, is the first turban-clad Sikh representative from the province in the Senate.After taking oath as member of Senate Gurdeep Singh told PTI that he would work for the betterment of the minority community in the country.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:37 IST
Gurdeep Singh takes oath as Pakistan Senator

Gurdeep Singh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party took the oath on Friday as a Senator, becoming the first turban-clad Sikh representative in the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament.

Singh, from the party of Prime Minister Imran Khan became the first turban-clad Sikh representative from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan's Senate on March 3. He defeated rival candidates on a minority seat by a huge margin in the election to the upper chamber of Parliament.

Singh secured 103 votes in the House of 145 whereas Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazlur) candidate Ranjeet Singh secured just 25 votes and Asif Bhatti of the Awami National Party received 12.

Forty-seven other Senators also took oath on Friday.

Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah, who has been nominated as the presiding officer, administered the oath to the members-elect. They have been sworn in as Senators for a term of six years – 2021-27. Singh hails from Swat district, is the first turban-clad Sikh representative from the province in the Senate.

After taking oath as member of Senate Gurdeep Singh told PTI that he would work for the betterment of the minority community in the country. He was confident that being Senator he would have the opportunity to serve his community in a more better way. PTI MZ/AYZ AMS AKJ AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK names candidates for 173 seats; to fight rival AIADMK in over 100 seats in TN assembly election

DMK president M K Stalin will seek a third term from his Kolathur constituency here for the April 6 Assembly elections while son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut this time, as the opposition party is pitted in a direct fight with a...

Guj Cong chief, party workers detained for protest march bid

Around 45 Gujarat Congress workers along with the partys state unit chief Amit Chavda were detained here on Friday for trying to take out a foot march without permission against the new farm laws, police said.Congress leaders had planned to...

IOM and UNHCR saddened by loss of life in Central Mediterranean tragedy

The International Organization for Migration IOM and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, are deeply saddened by the latest loss of life in the Central Mediterranean, after two boats capsized off Tunisias shores on Tuesday, 9 March.At least 39 peo...

Myanmar court extends detention of AP journalist

A court in Myanmar on Friday extended the pre-trial detention period for an Associated Press journalist arrested while covering demonstrations against the militarys seizure of power last month. He is facing a charge that could send him to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021