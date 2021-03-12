Bring back 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India, hang him: Hindu Sena
A group of people claiming to be members of the Hindu Sena held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday demanding that 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim be brought back to India and hanged.The protest started around 12.30 pm and around 10-15 members participated in it, the Hindu Sena said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:49 IST
A group of people claiming to be members of the Hindu Sena held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday demanding that 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim be brought back to India and hanged.
The protest started around 12.30 pm and around 10-15 members participated in it, the Hindu Sena said. Carrying placards, the protesters also burnt a poster of Dawood Ibrahim and raised slogans against him. Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said, ''Justice has not been delivered even after 28 years. We demand that the government should bring back Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India and hang him.'' Over 250 people were killed when 12 coordinated bomb blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindu Sena
- Dawood Ibrahim
- Hindu
- Dawood
- Mumbai
- Gupta
- Vishnu
- India
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Transgender stabbed to death in Mumbai
COVID-19 spike: Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed from Feb 26
Heirs of father of woman can inherit property under Hindu Succession Act: SC
'Godse supporter' ex-Hindu Mahasabha leader joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh
ISL 7: Very important to be loyal to our style of play, says Mumbai City FC coach