Two dead, 8 injured in UP road crash

Two people were killed and eight others seriously injured on Friday when the tempo in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Friday, police said.

The three-wheeler overturned after the collision near Babupar village, killing two people on the spot, ASP Shailendra Kumar Rai said.

Eight others were seriously injured and admitted to hospital, he said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Pahari, Awadhesh Kumar Mishra said one of the deceased has been identified as Raja (40) while the identify of the other, aged around 60, was being ascertained.

