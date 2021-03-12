Left Menu

PMLA case: Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot appears before court, gets bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:01 IST
PMLA case: Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot appears before court, gets bail

Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot on Friday appeared before a court here in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case, and was granted bail.

Dhoot appeared before the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which had earlier issued summons to him.

Special judge A A Nandgaonkar granted bail to him on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh.

The court directed him not to leave the country without its permission and also asked him to surrender his passport to the probe agency.

It added thathe must appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as and when required for probe in the case.

The court had on January 30 summoned former ICICI CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot after taking cognisance of the ED's charge sheet.

While Deepak Kochhar is in judicial custody, Chanda Kochhar appeared before the court last month, and was subsequently granted bail.

The ED had arrested Deepak Kochhar in September 2020 after it filed a criminal case for money laundering based on an FIR registered by the CBI against the Kochhars, Dhoot and others.

The ED has alleged that Rs 64 crore, out of a loan amount of Rs 300 crore sanctioned by a committee of ICICI Bank headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics Limited, was transferred to Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL) by Videocon Industries on September 8, 2009, a day after the disbursement of loan.

NRPL was earlier known as Nupower Renewables Limited (NRL) and is owned by Deepak Kochhar, the ED said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens of students abducted from forestry college in northwest Nigeria

Gunmen in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna kidnapped around 30 students overnight from a forestry college near a military academy, the states security commissioner said on Friday, in the fourth mass school abduction since December. Th...

DMK names candidates for 173 seats; to fight rival AIADMK in over 100 seats in TN assembly election

DMK president M K Stalin will seek a third term from his Kolathur constituency here for the April 6 Assembly elections while son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut this time, as the opposition party is pitted in a direct fight with a...

Guj Cong chief, party workers detained for protest march bid

Around 45 Gujarat Congress workers along with the partys state unit chief Amit Chavda were detained here on Friday for trying to take out a foot march without permission against the new farm laws, police said.Congress leaders had planned to...

IOM and UNHCR saddened by loss of life in Central Mediterranean tragedy

The International Organization for Migration IOM and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, are deeply saddened by the latest loss of life in the Central Mediterranean, after two boats capsized off Tunisias shores on Tuesday, 9 March.At least 39 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021