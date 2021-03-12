Left Menu

U.S. joins West in rare criticism of Egypt on human rights abuses

Western countries on Friday called on Egypt to end the prosecution of activists, journalists, and perceived political opponents under counter-terrorism laws, and to unconditionally release them. The United States, which has observer status at the U.N. Human Rights Council, was among 31 signatories of the joint statement on Egypt, the first since 2014, which called on the government to lift curbs on freedoms of expression and assembly.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:06 IST
U.S. joins West in rare criticism of Egypt on human rights abuses
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Western countries on Friday called on Egypt to end the prosecution of activists, journalists, and perceived political opponents under counter-terrorism laws, and to unconditionally release them.

The United States, which has observer status at the U.N. Human Rights Council, was among 31 signatories of the joint statement on Egypt, the first since 2014, which called on the government to lift curbs on freedoms of expression and assembly. Egypt is a close ally of the United States, but the Biden administration has vowed to speak out about human rights violations and abuses of the rule of law worldwide.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who ousted the Muslim Brotherhood from power in 2013, has overseen an extensive crackdown on political dissent that has steadily tightened in recent years. Sisi has said there are no political prisoners in Egypt and that stability and security are paramount. "We urge Egypt to guarantee space for civil society – including human rights defenders – to work without fear of intimidation, harassment, arrest, detention or any other form of reprisal," Finland's ambassador Kirsti Kauppi said, reading out the statement to the Geneva forum.

"That includes lifting travel bans and asset freezes against human rights defenders – including EIPR staff," she said, referring to three activists from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights arrested last November after briefing senior diplomats in Cairo. Egypt's foreign ministry had said EIPR was operating illegally, an accusation the group denies.

The trio has been provisionally released, but the arrests galvanized support for the move in the council, activists, and diplomats said. "It's been seven years since there has been any kind of collective action on Egypt at the Human Rights Council, all the while the situation has declined sharply - this is a crucial step," Kevin Whelan, Amnesty International representative to the UN in Geneva, told Reuters. "We're at the point where the survival of the human rights movement in Egypt is at stake."

Most of the signatory countries are European, joined by Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. No countries from the African or Middle East region backed the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens of students abducted from forestry college in northwest Nigeria

Gunmen in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna kidnapped around 30 students overnight from a forestry college near a military academy, the states security commissioner said on Friday, in the fourth mass school abduction since December. Th...

DMK names candidates for 173 seats; to fight rival AIADMK in over 100 seats in TN assembly election

DMK president M K Stalin will seek a third term from his Kolathur constituency here for the April 6 Assembly elections while son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut this time, as the opposition party is pitted in a direct fight with a...

Guj Cong chief, party workers detained for protest march bid

Around 45 Gujarat Congress workers along with the partys state unit chief Amit Chavda were detained here on Friday for trying to take out a foot march without permission against the new farm laws, police said.Congress leaders had planned to...

IOM and UNHCR saddened by loss of life in Central Mediterranean tragedy

The International Organization for Migration IOM and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, are deeply saddened by the latest loss of life in the Central Mediterranean, after two boats capsized off Tunisias shores on Tuesday, 9 March.At least 39 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021