About 30 students missing after gunmen attack college in Nigeria's Kaduna state-Kaduna security commissioner

Reuters | Kaduna | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:17 IST
Around 30 students are missing after gunmen attacked a college in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna, the state's security commissioner said on Friday.

Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said an armed gang attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. He said the Nigerian army rescued 180 people in the early hours of Friday but "about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for".

