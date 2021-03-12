Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against Indian operative of Pakistan ISI in Visakhapatnam espionage case

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an Indian operative of Pakistan's spy agency ISI, in connection with the Visakhapatnam espionage case related to Pakistan-based spies allegedly recruiting agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an Indian operative of Pakistan's spy agency ISI, in connection with the Visakhapatnam espionage case related to Pakistan-based spies allegedly recruiting agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information. According to a statement issued by NIA, the accused Imran Yakub Giteli, a resident of Gujarat's Godhra, was presented before NIA Special Court in Vishakhapatnam.

"The case was initially registered on November 16, 2019 under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Official Secrets Act at Counter Intelligence Police Station in Vijayawada pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by Pakistani ISI agents along with their associates based in India to carry out terrorist acts in India," the statement said. "NIA had earlier filed chargesheet against 14 accused persons including three civilians with business interests in Pakistan on June 6 last year in this case," it said.

Giteli was arrested on September 14 last year under charges that include criminal conspiracy, raising funds for terrorist activities, sharing classified and sensitive information, etc. Further investigation it was revealed that Giteli was in contact with Pakistani agents and used to meet them during his visits to Pakistan.

On the instructions of Pakistani ISI agents, he was transferring money into the accounts of Navy personnel in lieu of passing sensitive and strategic information. He was raising funds for terrorist activities in the garb of illegal cloth business. Further investigation into the matter is underway (ANI)

