Death of rape victim's father: Kanpur police look into suicide angle

The police here on Friday ordered an inquiry into allegations that the father of a 13-year-old gang-rape victim committed suicide after he felt humiliated by the policemen probing the case. The man was on Wednesday knocked dead by a truck outside a health center in the Ghatampur area here where his daughter was undergoing a medical examination. His family members have alleged that he was killed in a planned manner.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The police here on Friday ordered an inquiry into allegations that the father of a 13-year-old gang-rape victim committed suicide after he felt humiliated by the policemen probing the case.

The man was on Wednesday knocked dead by a truck outside a health center in the Ghatampur area here where his daughter was undergoing a medical examination.

His family members have alleged that he was killed in a planned manner. While the police were probing these allegations, another relative claimed that the man committed suicide after being humiliated by policemen probing the rape case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Preetinder Singh said Superintendent of Police (rural) Brajesh Srivastava has been asked to conduct the inquiry and thoroughly probe charges of humiliation following reports that how policemen dealt with the case ''perhaps'' drove the rape survivor's father to take the extreme step.

The SP has also been instructed to probe the allegations that the girl was repeatedly asked objectionable questions at the health center where she was taken for medical examination and that questions were raised about her character, the officer said.

The SP has been asked to probe all charges and submit the fact-finding report within the stipulated time, he added.

Singh, however, defended his men and said women police personnel spoke to the girl. He said every victim has to be asked certain questions to know what exactly happened with them and ascertain charges against the accused.

''No evidence has so far been found which indicates that the rape survivor's father was so frustrated with the police that he might have committed suicide,'' he said. He added that any police personnel found guilty of insensitivity or negligence during the probe would not be spared.

According to the police, the 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men, identified as Golu Yadav and Deepu Yadav, in the Sajeti area here on Monday when she had gone out to collect fodder for cattle.

Both the accused have been arrested.

A third accused, Saurabh Yadav, who is the brother of main accused Golu, is at large, the police said.

Five police teams have been formed to arrest Saurabh, who allegedly intimidated the girl's family, DIG Singh said.

Four policemen have been suspended so far. While three were suspended for negligence in probing the gang-rape case and the death of the victim's father. The fourth, Sub-Inspector (SI) Devendra Yadav, who is Golu's father, was suspended after he was found absent from duty in Jalaun during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit.

Speaking to PTI on phone, DIG Singh confirmed the suspensions.

Yadav has also been booked for the murder of the rape survivor's father after her family members complained alleging that the SI hatched a conspiracy to kill him and make it look like a road accident.

However, so far, no action has been initiated against Yadav in the case.

The action against him would be decided only after the probe confirms his involvement in the alleged murder, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

