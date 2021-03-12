Chhattisgarh: Khair wood logs worth Rs 2 cr seized in Raipur

A total of 1,300 khair wood logs worth Rs 2 crore being transported to Punjab were seized from a truck in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police said on Friday.

The seizure was made late Thursday night under Mandir Basaud police station limits based on a tip off received by the Raipur police's cyber cell, said Inspector Ramakant Sahu.

''We stopped a truck with Haryana registration number and a search revealed 1,300 khair wood logs estimated to have a market value of Rs 2 crore. The vehicle's driver, Kishan Singh, could not give a satisfactory explanation about the cargo. Khair wood is used to extract 'kattha', which is an essential ingredient in making pan,'' he said.

