Austria's Kurz says COVID vaccines not distributed evenly within EU

COVID-19 vaccine doses are not being distributed evenly within the European Union according to member states' populations, as was agreed by the bloc, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday, calling for transparency and a solution.

Kurz told a short-notice news conference that while EU leaders had agreed to the principle of distribution in line with population, the EU's vaccination steering board had struck agreements with drug companies that went against it.

