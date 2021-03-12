Left Menu

Mansukh Hiren case: Sachin Vaze transferred to Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police HQ

Sachin Vaze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), has been transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters.

Sachin Vaze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), has been transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters. This comes after Vaze's name came up in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Vaze would be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure impartial investigation in Mansukh Hiren death case. "Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department. It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in Mansukh Hiren death case," said Deshmukh in the Legislative Council.

BJP has been demanding the suspension and arrest of Vaze.A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case. (ANI)

