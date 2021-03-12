HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION BOM13 GJ-CELEBRATIONS-2ND LD MODI PM launches 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', flags off Dandi march Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

DEL40 QUAD-SUMMIT-INITIATIVE Quad leaders set to roll out coronavirus vaccine initiative at historic summit New Delhi: The most significant among the deliverables envisaged in the historic summit of leaders of the Quad countries is a coronavirus vaccine initiative that will allow new manufacturing capacity to be added in India for export to the Indo-Pacific region, sources said.

DEL27 TMC-EC-MAMATA TMC delegation meets EC, demands high-level probe into 'attack' on Mamata New Delhi: A TMC delegation met the Election Commission (EC) on Friday and demanded a high-level probe into an alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, while claiming that it was not an ''unfortunate incident'', but a conspiracy.

CAL9 WB-MAMATA-PUNISHMENT ECI might punish police personnel in charge of Mamata's security for lapse in Nandigram: Official Nandigram (WB): The Election Commission of India (ECI) might punish police personnel in charge of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's security for a lapse leading to her injury during campaigning in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, a senior election official said on Friday.

DEL13 CBI-COAL CBI summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's brother-in-law in illegal coal-mining case New Delhi: The CBI has summoned the brother-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on March 15 in connection with an illegal coal-mining case, officials said on Friday.

DEL38 DL-AMBANI-VEHICLE-LD PROBE Ambani bomb scare probe: Delhi govt seeks report regarding seizure of mobile phone from Tihar Jail New Delhi: The Delhi government has sought a report from the director general of Delhi Prisons regarding seizure of a mobile phone from Tihar Jail, after police approached prison authorities in connection with the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare probe.

DEL33 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Spike in daily COVID-19 cases, India registers 23,285 new infections New Delhi: India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in six days with 23,285 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours till Friday morning, the highest in around 78 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Friday.

MDS3 TN-POLLS-DMK-CANDIDATES DMK releases list of candidates for April 6 TN polls, Stalin to fight from Kolathur, son to make debut Chennai: DMK President M K Stalin will try his luck once again from Kolathur constituency in the city for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment in the metropolis.

LEGAL LGD14 SC-GOA-LD POLLS Officials associated with governments cannot work as SECs, says SC New Delhi: In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court Friday held that a person employed with the government cannot work as state election commissioners (SECs) and came down on the Goa government for giving its Law Secretary the additional charge of the SEC.

LGD8 SC-RELIGIOUS PLACES SC seeks Centre's reply on plea against 1991 law on maintaining character of religious places New Delhi: The Supreme Court sought the Centre's response on Friday to a plea filed before it challenging the validity of certain provisions of a 1991 law, which prohibit the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

BUSINES DCM29 BIZ-FUEL-DEMAND India's oil demand falls 5% in February New Delhi: India's fuel consumption fell for the second month in a row in February to its lowest since September as record-high prices hindered demand recovery.

FOREIGN FGN15 US-BIDEN-2NDLD ADDRESS President Biden sets goal of July 4th to 'mark Independence' from coronavirus Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced that all adult Americans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1 under an ambitious plan to get the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, closer to normal by July 4th, Independence Day. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 UN-INDIA-DIALOGUE Bilateral issues brought to regional, intn'l forums diminish chances for direct dialogue: India United Nations: The international order is facing multiple challenges to peace and security, India has said, asserting that purely bilateral issues are brought to regional and international forums that diminish the chances for direct and mutual dialogue. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 US-BIDEN-ASIAN-AMERICANS It's un-American and must stop': Biden addresses growing attacks on Asian Americans Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that the ''vicious'' hate crimes against Asian Americans in the country amidst the pandemic was ''un-American'' and it must stop. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD10 SPO-CRI-MITHALI-LD MILESTONE Mithali completes 10,000 international runs; cricket fraternity lauds seasoned pro Lucknow: Veteran batter Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats, drawing praise from some iconic names of the game and the BCCI. PTI HDA

