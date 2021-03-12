Gunmen abduct 30 students from school in northwest Nigeria

Gunmen abduct 30 students from school in northwest NigeriaPTI | Lagos | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:27 IST
Gunmen have attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped at least 30 students just weeks after a similar attack in the region, authorities said Friday.
The latest abduction took place around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state, police said.
"About 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for," the state's commissioner for International Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement. Several staff of the school were also kidnapped, he added.
