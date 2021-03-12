Left Menu

High Court rejects petition of Kerala govt seeking permission to withdraw Assembly ruckus case

Kerala High Court rejected a petition of the state government seeking permission to withdraw the Kerala Assembly ruckus case in March 2015. The bench of Justice VG Arun made it clear that those involved in the case including ministers KT Jaleel and EP Jayarajan will have to face the trial.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:28 IST
Kerala High Court. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court rejected a petition of the state government seeking permission to withdraw the Kerala Assembly ruckus case in March 2015. The bench of Justice VG Arun made it clear that those involved in the case including ministers KT Jaleel and EP Jayarajan will have to face the trial. The case pertains to a protest by the then opposition MLAs, now the ruling party, who had barged into the Speaker's podium and destroyed computers and chairs.

The then opposition, LDF, had created a ruckus trying to stop the speech of the then Kerala Finance Minister KM Mani of the UDF govt, who they alleged had taken a bribe for granting bar licences. Charge sheet was filed against six opposition MLAs including KT Jaleel, EP Jayarajan, V Sivankutty and CK Sadasivan earlier. The government approached the high court as the trial court started proceedings related to the case.

Earlier, the government had filed a plea in the trial court raising the same request. When this was rejected a review petition was filed in the high court. This plea has been rejected now.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and others were added as opposing parties in the petition to withdraw the case. The opposition leader demanded not to withdraw the case. (ANI)

