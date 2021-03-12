SC asks Chhattisgarh Congress Secy to approach HC in govt leased land mortgage matter

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Chhattisgarh Congress Secretary Amit Chandraker -- who is seeking a CBI and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe against the state government officials, certain bank officers and others, into the alleged mortgage of government leased land by forging the document -- to approach the state high court. A division bench, headed by Justice Naveen Sinha and also comprising Justice Krishna Murari, asked the petitioner to approach the Chhattisgarh High Court for relief and granted him liberty to withdraw his petition.

The petitioner, Amit Chandraker, had filed the writ petition, before the apex court, through his lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey. Chandraker is the grandson of the elder brother of late Chandulal Chandrakar, who was known as the Gandhi of Chhattisgarh'' and had worked for the betterment of the downtrodden people and continuously worked for the formation of Chhattisgarh.

The petitioner pleaded to the top court that it should direct the CBI and SFIO to probe the criminal conspiracy, financial fraudulence, loss to the state, mortgage of government leased land by forging the document by the accused persons with regard to the properties of Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital Pvt. Ltd situated on the Municipal Corporation land. As per the terms of the lease deed, it was not allowed to mortgage the same to take a loan from a bank. However, the alleged fraudsters in collusion with each other succeeded in their evil design and took the loan and also siphoned off crores of rupees, the petition said.

The bank issued a notice for auction of the hospital and the Municipal Corporation, Bhilai remained silent as a mute spectator and ignored all the complaints and terms of the lease, the petition said. The petition claimed that the respondents -- state government officers, bank officials, and others -- had allegedly designed the whole corruption and created personal wealth thereby ignoring the norms and laws and statute.

The petitioner had filed the representations to the concerned authority to take action against the alleged scammers, however, no action has been taken till date, the petitioner claimed. (ANI)

