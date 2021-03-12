Left Menu

Cycling expedition at Begumpet Air Force Station as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

The Air Force Station Begumpet in Telangana's Hyderabad on Friday organised a cycling expedition as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which is being celebrated by the nation to commemorate India's 75 years of independence.

ANI | Secunderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Air Force Station Begumpet in Telangana's Hyderabad on Friday organised a cycling expedition as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which is being celebrated by the nation to commemorate India's 75 years of independence. According to a statement issued by the defence ministry, the expedition was undertaken by 75 'air warriors' from Air Force Academy (AFA) Hyderabad, and the Air Force Stations at Begumpet and Hakimpet covering a distance of 75 kms.

"The cycling expedition was flagged off in the wee hours on Friday from Air Force Station Begumpet by Group Captain Sunil Tomar and later flagged in at Air force Academy (AFA) by Commandant of AFA Dundigal Air Marshal IP Vipin," the statement said. The expedition showcased a spirit of adventure and laid emphasis on the physical fitness of our air warriors.

"It also aimed to promote the 'Go Green' idea of the Indian Air Force and is in tune with Prime Minister's clarion call to all public representatives to celebrate the year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' through nationwide activities at 75 locations for the coming 75 weeks. This expedition was a befitting tribute to the ultimate sacrifice made by our freedom fighters," the statement added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning flagged off 'padyatra' (foot march) from Ahmedabad to Dandi, as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' program. (ANI)

