Police: Guard wounded in shootout outside Arkansas casino

PTI | Pinebluff | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A shootout between patrons and security outside an Arkansas casino left one guard wounded, authorities said.

The shooting happened Thursday night after security escorted multiple people from the Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff because of a disturbance inside, police said.

After they were outside, at least two of the people reportedly exchanged gunfire with security before fleeing in a car.

One guard was shot and was taken to a hospital, police said, but the wound reportedly wasn't life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. Police in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, said they were looking for five people in their 20s following the shooting.

The Associated Press sent a message Friday seeking additional information from a police spokesman.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

