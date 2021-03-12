Left Menu

Woman gets HC relief, can contest Bombay Parsi Panchayat polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:59 IST
Woman gets HC relief, can contest Bombay Parsi Panchayat polls

The Bombay High Court on Friday permitted a city based Parsi woman, who was denied a chance to contest the community's panchayat polls on the ground that the person who nominated her for the polls was not a Parsi, to stand for the upcoming Bombay Parsi Panchayat elections.

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Vinay Joshi set aside a judgement of a single bench of HC and permitted Zuleika Homavazir to contest the polls scheduled for March 14 this year.

Homavazir's nomination was rejected by the Panchayat Trustees on the ground that her proposer, Rustom Jeejeebhoy, had renounced the Parsi faith and converted to Christianity.

A single bench of HC had upheld the Trustees' decision earlier this year, following which Homavazir appealed before the division bench led by Justice Kathawalla.

In her plea, she said Jeejeebhoy was a well known philanthropist and one of the founding members of the Bombay Parsi Panchayat.

She also said he was very much a Parsi as his name was still in the Panchayat's general register and its voters' list.

She said news of his conversion to Christianity was actually a rumour circulated on social media.

The division bench took note of the above submissions and said the single bench erred in denying Homavazir relief.

''Until the name of Shri RN Jeejeebhoy appears on the General Register and is not struck off, the Appellant (Homavazir) was fully justified in submitting her nomination form proposed by Shri RN Jeejeebhoy, and the Trustees have incorrectly rejected the same,'' HC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish police seize narco-sub being built on southern coast

Spanish police announced Friday that they seized a homemade narco-submarine able to carry up to 2 metric tons 2.2 tons of cargo.Police came across the 9-meter-long 30-feet-long craft last month while it was being built in Mlaga, on southern...

Morgan wins toss, invites India to bat in Twenty20 series-opener

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-opening Twenty20 International, here on Friday.Opener Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two games, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in th...

Rugby-Farrell makes three changes for Ireland's Six Nations clash with Scotland

Andy Farrell has made three changes to the Ireland squad for Sundays Six Nations clash against Scotland while experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray starts on the bench following his return from injury, Irish Rugby said on Friday. Keith Earls r...

Poll panel should make public video of Mamata Banerjee's March 10 rally in Nandigram: BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav.

Poll panel should make public video of Mamata Banerjees March 10 rally in Nandigram BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021